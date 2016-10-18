Oct 18 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 151.6 percent to 177.4 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 7.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QhIYXs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)