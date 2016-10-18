BRIEF-Florence Investech recommends dividend of 30 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Zensho Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Gunma-based firm, which is engaged in food supermarket and delicatessen business, to 97.1 percent from 0 percent
* Says the stake acquisition price is 12.43 billion yen
* Says the acquisition effective on Nov. 21
May 22 A&P (ANDREOU & PARASKEVAIDES) ENTERPRISES LTD: