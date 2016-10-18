Oct 18 Haima Automobile Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 70 percent to 110 percent, or to be 190 million yuan to 230 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 110.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E1NbvQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)