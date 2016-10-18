Oct 18 Kodi M Co Ltd :

* Says it signs an exclusive agreement with S. Biomedics and Daehan New Pharm

* Says it will exclusively receive "Cure Skin", a kind of skin care product, from S. Biomedics and exclusively supply to Daehan New Pharm for sales, to enter biomedical industry and increase profit

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/02mPsS

