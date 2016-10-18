BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Kodi M Co Ltd :
* Says it signs an exclusive agreement with S. Biomedics and Daehan New Pharm
* Says it will exclusively receive "Cure Skin", a kind of skin care product, from S. Biomedics and exclusively supply to Daehan New Pharm for sales, to enter biomedical industry and increase profit
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/02mPsS
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.