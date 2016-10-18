Oct 18 Palemo Co Ltd :

* Says result of ToB offered by an investment partnership

* Says the investment partnership's voting rights in the co to increase to 62.2 percent up from 0 percent

* Says FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd 's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 62.2 percent

* Says effective date is Oct. 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/u1iRMA

