UPDATE 2-China's LeEco founder cedes control of listed unit amid cash crunch
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
Oct 18 BOE Technology Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 100 million yuan to 150 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 50 million yuan to 100 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 1.99 billion yuan
