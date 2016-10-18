Oct 18 BOE Technology Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 100 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 50 million yuan to 100 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 1.99 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PBnNC1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)