Oct 18 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 10 months and 23 days 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.13 4.80 4.78 (-6.4 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 2.50 2.63 2.25 (+5.1 pct ) (-14.4 pct ) Div 2,269 yen 2,386 yen 2,043 yen