Oct 18 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED :

* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, under the symbol "3548.T"

* The company will offer 4.2 million new shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,120 yen per share, or 8.9 billion yen

* Says subscription period from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 and payment date on Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/L7MK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)