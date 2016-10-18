UPDATE 2-China's LeEco founder cedes control of listed unit amid cash crunch
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
Oct 18 Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 1 million yuan to 4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 16 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f8oUVn
Further company coverage:
* Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft