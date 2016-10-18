Oct 18 Air Water Inc :

* Says it enters into business and capital alliance contract with Ci Medical Co Ltd, on Oct. 18, for medical related business field expansion

* Co will buy 39.9 percent stake of shares in Ci Medical at 9.60 billion yen on Oct. 21

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3544 ; hsvp.com/3545

