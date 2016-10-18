BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics' units plan investment in U.S., Japan
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
Oct 18 Sichuan Troy Information Technology :
* Says it completed fully acquiring a Guangzhou-based IT company via new share issuance and cash payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vCLruL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
May 22Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :