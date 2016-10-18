Oct 18 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 3 percent to 10 percent, or to be 30 million to 32 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 29.1 million yuan

