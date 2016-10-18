BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding
* Says Q3 net profit up 371.68 percent y/y at 234.86 million yuan ($35.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eLX3TF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd