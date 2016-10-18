Oct 18 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding

* Says Q3 net profit up 371.68 percent y/y at 234.86 million yuan ($35.22 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eLX3TF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)