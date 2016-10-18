BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 48 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (5.2 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 38 million yuan to 26 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales gross profit margin, recording of loss in subsidiary, as well as increased bad-debt provision are the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xf1n3J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd