BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics' units plan investment in U.S., Japan
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
Oct 18 Hotto Link Inc :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 280,000 shares (2.26 percent outstanding), for up to 139.7 million yen in total, on Oct. 19
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3547
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
May 22Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :