Oct 18 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 97.9 percent to 141.9 percent, or to be 180 million yuan to 220 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (90.9 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 140 million yuan to 160 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DVaVxV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)