BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 97.9 percent to 141.9 percent, or to be 180 million yuan to 220 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (90.9 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 140 million yuan to 160 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DVaVxV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd