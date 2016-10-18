Oct 18 Angel Yeast Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 97.4 percent y/y at 382.8 million yuan ($57.40 million)

* Says unit plans to invest 477.0 million yuan in production expansion and relocation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2edouVu; bit.ly/2eorRWa

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)