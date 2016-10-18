Oct 18 Chongqing Department Store :

* Says Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co., Ltd. raises stake in it to 10.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says Chongqing General Trading Group cuts stake in it to 30 percent from 45 percent

* Says a Tianjin-based investment and holding company raises stake in it to 21.3 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Br8j66; goo.gl/80aq02; goo.gl/w1pXOG

