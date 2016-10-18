BRIEF-UAC aims to complete maiden flight, first delivery of wide-body jet between 2025-2028
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
Oct 18 Semicon Light Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Oct. 18
* Says it raised 20 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KPD7vJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1