BRIEF-UAC aims to complete maiden flight, first delivery of wide-body jet between 2025-2028
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
Oct 18 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says it expects 9-month net profit to fall about 81.8 percent y/y to 490 million yuan ($73.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eoFUv7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 22 Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) president Yuri Slyusar said in Shanghai on Monday:
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1