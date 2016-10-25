** Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd rise as much as 3 pct to their highest since Oct 7

** The telecom tower infrastructure provider said Sept-qtr consol profit rose about 21 pct to 7.74 bln rupees, beating analysts' estimates

** Analysts at Kotak Securities see acceleration in site additions for Bharti Infratel in the next couple of quarters and expect company to report stronger numbers in H2

** Brokerage maintains "add" rating; PT is 400 rupees

** As of Monday's close, stock down 13.6 pct this year, underperforming the broader Nifty 50 index's 9.6 pct rise (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)