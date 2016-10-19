BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 25 for H1 of 2016
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NdSGH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)