BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will dissolve Nanjing-based financial leasing unit
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dgV1s6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results