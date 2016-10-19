BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels files for potential offering of up to 28.3 mln in class A shares
* Hyatt Hotels Corp files for potential offering of up to 28.3 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJGnzn) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit Meijian Fortune Limited completed full acquisition of Xin Xin Healthcare Holding Limited
* Says previous plan disclosed on July 14
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ugz3Xw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock