BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Guangzhou Yuetai Group :
* Says Yuetai Holding Group plans to sell 7.1 percent to 10.3 percent stake in it in six months
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)