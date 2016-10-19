Oct 19 Yintai Resources Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 99.78 percent stake in Shanghai mining investment company for 4.5 billion yuan ($667.72 million) via share issue

* Says it will own 100 percent of the company after the stake acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2efQwA5

($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi)