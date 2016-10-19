BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels files for potential offering of up to 28.3 mln in class A shares
* Hyatt Hotels Corp files for potential offering of up to 28.3 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJGnzn) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Yintai Resources Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 99.78 percent stake in Shanghai mining investment company for 4.5 billion yuan ($667.72 million) via share issue
* Says it will own 100 percent of the company after the stake acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2efQwA5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock