BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
Oct 19 Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for its Shenzhen IPO
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia