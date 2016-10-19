BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Tego Science Inc :
* Says it will issue 15 billion won worth of its third unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds
* Says coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity 0 percent for the bonds
* Says conversion price is 49,075 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NDwSs0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results