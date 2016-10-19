BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche super short-term debentures worth 1.2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 2.9 percent
* Says the debentures will maturity on July 11, 2017
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results