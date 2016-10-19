Oct 19 Tus-Guhan Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 60 percent to 61.9 percent, or to be 12 million yuan to 12.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 31.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aZVPI1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)