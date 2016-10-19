BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 290 million yuan to a loss of 340 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 19.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LRFUvB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.