Oct 19 Novarese Inc :

* Says result of ToB offered by Japan-based firm NAP holdings with effective date of Oct. 25

* Says NAP holdings to increase voting rights in the co to 93.3 percent, up from 0 percent

* Says MYT's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 26.1 percent

* Says an individual's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 19.7 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TEsrB5

