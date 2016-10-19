BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Novarese Inc :
* Says result of ToB offered by Japan-based firm NAP holdings with effective date of Oct. 25
* Says NAP holdings to increase voting rights in the co to 93.3 percent, up from 0 percent
* Says MYT's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 26.1 percent
* Says an individual's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 19.7 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TEsrB5
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.