BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Media Kobo Inc :
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with DoubleMe,Inc on Oct. 19
* Says the alliance is for Holographic Virtual Reality's content delivery
* Says it to acquire 266,000 shares (2 percent stake) of DoubleMe
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SamJc4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.