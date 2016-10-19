BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Sharp Corp :
* Says the co's unit Sharp Electronics Corporation decided to pay $205,748 in total to Great Lakes Reinsurance SE and State Farm Fire & Casualty Company as settlement
* Says Great Lakes Reinsurance SE and State Farm Fire & Casualty Company filed lawsuit against the co's unit and General Electric Company, claiming the co's air-conditioner product caused fire accident
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VfS4Kt
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.