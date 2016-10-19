BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Dream Vision Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 3.5 million yen to buy software improvement work from Osaka-based computer firm
* Says the acquisition price is 3.5 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e1nqir
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.