Oct 19 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 6.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dBhdht

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)