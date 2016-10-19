Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects 2 board seats
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.
** Laird a supplier to smartphone makers including Apple, dives 47%, on course for biggest one-day drop ever, in heavy volume
** Warns of lower FY profit, saying production growth for mobile devices this year lagging previous cycles and that it has "poor" visibility on order volumes
** Warning follows troubles facing Samsung, which analysts say is a key customer for Laird; Samsung scrapped its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last week
** By far and away most actively traded stock on FTSE 250 , with 5x 30D avg volume through in <1 hour
CANNES, France, May 22 U.S. President Donald Trump cannot stop momentum to tackle climate change, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore said on Monday as he promoted his latest film on global warming at the Cannes Film Festival.