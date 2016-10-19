CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 Future Land Holdings :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 4th tranche corporate bonds of 2.5 billion yuan with a term of five years on Oct. 18
* Says the coupon rate is 4.41 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4Inyuc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage: