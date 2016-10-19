BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
Oct 19 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says it has bought 21.15 million shares in Lijiang Yulong Tourism at 15.19-16.09 yuan ($2.25-$2.39) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ek4DWy
($1 = 6.7387 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia