Oct 19 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd

* Says it has bought 21.15 million shares in Lijiang Yulong Tourism at 15.19-16.09 yuan ($2.25-$2.39) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ek4DWy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7387 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)