Oct 19 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 207.6 million yuan to 242.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 173.0 million yuan

* Comments that increase in GPO business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ShnUC8

