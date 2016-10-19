BRIEF-Envision Physician Services buys emergency medicine practice in Georgia
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia
Oct 19 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 207.6 million yuan to 242.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 173.0 million yuan
* Comments that increase in GPO business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ShnUC8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S