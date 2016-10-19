BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 China Calxon Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 1.25 billion yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 586.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PSVJc8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: