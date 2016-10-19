Oct 19 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings and to raise 9.56 billion yen in total, with subscription period from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, payment date on Oct. 26 and transaction date on Oct. 27

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement and to raise 462.1 million yen, with subscription date on Nov. 11 and payment date on Nov. 14

