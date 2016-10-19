BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue new units via public offerings and to raise 9.56 billion yen in total, with subscription period from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, payment date on Oct. 26 and transaction date on Oct. 27
* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement and to raise 462.1 million yen, with subscription date on Nov. 11 and payment date on Nov. 14
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: