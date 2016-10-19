Oct 19 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says Q3 contract sales up 7.3 percent y/y at 62.6 billion yuan ($9.29 billion), 9-month contract sales up 23.0 percent y/y at 173.3 billion yuan

