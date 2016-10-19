BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 By-health Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 22.5 percent stake in health technology firm for 191.3 million yuan ($28.40 million) to Guangdong Eastone Century Technology
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ekpy8e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7365 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.