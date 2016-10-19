BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework strategic agreement with BAIC Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e7gLdG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.