KABUL Oct 19 A gunman in an Afghan army uniform
on Wednesday shot and killed at least one international soldier
and wounded five at a base in the Afghan capital before being
killed himself, an Afghan military official said.
The shooting took place at about 11 a.m., while the
international troops were visiting a base in Kabul, said Dawlat
Waziri, a defence ministry spokesman.
A spokesman for the NATO-led coalition said officials were
looking into the reports but could not confirm the incident.
The suspected attacker was killed when the international
troops returned fire, Waziri said.
