KABUL Oct 19 A gunman in an Afghan army uniform on Wednesday shot and killed at least one international soldier and wounded five at a base in the Afghan capital before being killed himself, an Afghan military official said.

The shooting took place at about 11 a.m., while the international troops were visiting a base in Kabul, said Dawlat Waziri, a defence ministry spokesman.

A spokesman for the NATO-led coalition said officials were looking into the reports but could not confirm the incident.

The suspected attacker was killed when the international troops returned fire, Waziri said. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)