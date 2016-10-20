BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 J Trust Co Ltd :
* Says Tokyo District Court orders Sentaku Shuppan K.K. and Jiro Yuasa, the president of Sentaku Shuppan, to pay 1.65 million yen to the co as well as money accruing therefrom at an annual interest rate of 5 percent during a period starting from Aug. 1, 2015 up to a date when the payment will be completed
* Says the co filed a lawsuit demanding compensation for damages and an apology advertisement on the monthly magazine "Sentaku" against Sentaku Shuppan K.K. and Jiro Yuasa as a defendant, regarding an article of the co posted on the August 2015 issue of "Sentaku"
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0kC7PY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing