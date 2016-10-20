Oct 20 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 58.7 million yuan to 84.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 65.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased in high-end products is the main reason for the forecast

