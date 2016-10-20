UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Zhejiang Aishida Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 136.1 million yuan to 170.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 113.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the domestic market and financial gains are the main reasons for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.