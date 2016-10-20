Oct 20 East Money Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 57.3 percent to 64.1 percent, or to be about 530 million to 630 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 1,475.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QEeN0F

